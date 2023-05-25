Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 63 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .576. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 19 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 31 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (83.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (75.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Nola (4-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.
