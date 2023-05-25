On Thursday, Sean Murphy (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .275 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (23 of 41), with more than one hit 12 times (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 41), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.0% of his games this season, Murphy has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 21 of 41 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

