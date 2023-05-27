Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Rosario has had a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
- He has homered in five games this year (11.4%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (12 of 44), with two or more RBI four times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (29.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|17
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.