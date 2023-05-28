The Atlanta Braves (31-21) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park on Sunday, May 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +200. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Dylan Covey - PHI (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 43 times and won 26, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Braves have played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Phillies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

