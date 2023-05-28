Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .177 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season (20.0%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.