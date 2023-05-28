The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.366 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .963, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), with more than one RBI five times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (59.6%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 28 GP 24 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75.0%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings