Braves vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (32-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on May 29.
The Braves will call on Mike Soroka against the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 7, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Braves have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 27 (61.4%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has entered eight games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.
- The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 275 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs JP Sears
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
