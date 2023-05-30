The Atlanta Braves (32-22) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (11-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+200). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.01 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 27 out of the 45 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (20.4%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 13 times, losing every contest.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

