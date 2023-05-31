Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Athletics on May 31, 2023
Esteury Ruiz and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Atlanta Braves meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (beginning at 3:37 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .323/.406/.553 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .238/.360/.544 on the year.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 24 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.342/.358 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (43 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .261/.367/.509 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.