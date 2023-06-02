Braves vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
The Atlanta Braves (33-23) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) to open a three-game series at Chase Field, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Braves are on the back of a series defeat to the Athletics, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Rockies.
The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (5-5) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (5-5) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.59, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.474.
- He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Morton has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly (6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .192 batting average against him.
- Kelly has collected six quality starts this year.
- Kelly will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
