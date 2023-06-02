The Las Vegas Aces (4-0), on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Aces matchup.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.

The Dream put together an 11-14-0 ATS record last season.

A total of 16 Aces games last season went over the point total.

In Dream games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

