The Atlanta Dream (2-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Aces (4-0) on Friday, June 2 at Gateway Center Arena, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Atlanta defeated Chicago 83-65 at home, with Rhyne Howard (20 PTS, 72.7 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Haley Jones (13 PTS, 55.6 FG%) leading the way.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders (2022)

Howard put up 16.2 points per game last season.

Allisha Gray dished out 4.7 assists per game and Cheyenne Parker pulled down 6.2 rebounds per matchup.

Howard knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Howard averaged 1.6 steals per game. Parker collected 0.9 blocks a contest.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -12.5 173.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.