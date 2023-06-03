Following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gary Woodland is in 22nd at -1.

Looking to bet on Gary Woodland at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Gary Woodland Insights

Woodland has finished better than par 10 times and posted 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Woodland has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Woodland has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -2 273 0 16 0 3 $2.3M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Woodland has one top-five finish in his past 12 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

Woodland has made the cut in eight of his past 12 appearances at this tournament.

Woodland finished 22nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,301 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,571-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Woodland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,363 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Woodland was better than 65% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Woodland did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Woodland carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Woodland's two birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average of 4.5.

In that most recent competition, Woodland carded a bogey or worse on nine of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Woodland finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 1.3.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Woodland finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

+18000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Woodland's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

