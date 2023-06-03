Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .285.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 10th in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (29.8%).

He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.3% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (46.8%), including six multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings