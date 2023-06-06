Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .348 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (78) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last games.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 45 of 59 games this year (76.3%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (40.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.2%).

In 57.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (25.4%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 30 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (80.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (66.7%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (33.3%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (46.7%)

