The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Francisco Lindor among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .465.

The Braves have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (310 total).

The Braves' .332 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Strider is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Strider is looking for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.