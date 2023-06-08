Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Albies has recorded a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.6%).

He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had an RBI in 22 games this season (36.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (21.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 30 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (33.3%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings