Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Riley is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Riley has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.6%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 of 62 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.09), 55th in WHIP (1.418), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
