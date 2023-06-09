Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals square off at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .332/.406/.556 slash line on the year.

Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 15 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .256/.306/.487 so far this season.

Albies has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 66 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .281/.336/.455 so far this year.

Thomas has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .253/.329/.443 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0

