The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .234 with six doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Ozuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last games.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of them.

He has homered in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 16 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (40.4%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

