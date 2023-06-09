As play in the Libema Open continues, a round of 16 match is up next for Sachia Vickery, and she will face Emina Bektas. Vickery has +4000 odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Libema Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Vickery at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Vickery's Next Match

After getting past Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 32, Vickery will meet Bektas in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET.

Vickery is currently listed at +105 to win her next match against Bektas. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Vickery? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Vickery Stats

Vickery beat Hon 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.

The 28-year-old Vickery is 14-10 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Vickery is 3-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vickery has played 21.2 games per match. She won 53.2% of them.

Vickery, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 20.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Vickery has been victorious in 38.5% of her return games and 62.8% of her service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vickery has won 64.3% of her games on serve and 35.7% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.