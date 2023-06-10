For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, June 10.

Watch even more auto racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch the DoorDash 250 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the DoorDash 250

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!