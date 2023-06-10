After the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, Doug Ghim is in 17th at -5.

Looking to place a wager on Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Doug Ghim Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Ghim has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Ghim has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -4 267 0 11 0 0 $696,625

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Ghim's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 all two times. His average finish has been 18th.

Ghim made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Ghim finished 17th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,259.

The average course Ghim has played in the past year has been 18 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

Ghim was better than 85% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.47.

Ghim shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ghim carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Ghim's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that most recent outing, Ghim's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Ghim finished the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Ghim finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Ghim Odds to Win: +7000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ghim's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.