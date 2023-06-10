Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 128th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 63 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (41.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.0% of his games this year (34 of 63), with two or more runs 11 times (17.5%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.236
|AVG
|.226
|.362
|OBP
|.346
|.504
|SLG
|.487
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|40/24
|K/BB
|45/20
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
