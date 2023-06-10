Nate Lashley is in 12th place, with a score of -6, following the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Nate Lashley Insights

Lashley has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -7 269 0 15 1 2 $1.3M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Lashley's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 12th.

Lashley made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Lashley last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 12th.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,259.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club checks in at 7,264 yards, 19 yards longer than the average course Lashley has played in the past year (7,245 yards).

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 89th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lashley was better than only 10% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Lashley carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lashley recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Lashley's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average of 5.7.

At that last tournament, Lashley's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.2).

Lashley finished the Charles Schwab Challenge underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lashley recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

