How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are ready for a matchup with Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Read More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB play with 100 total home runs.
- New York is ninth in baseball with a .421 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (299 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.211).
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 69 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- German has registered three quality starts this year.
- German will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 11 starts this season, Houck has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Shane McClanahan
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
