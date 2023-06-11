One game after putting up 41 points in a 94-77 win over the Aces, DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (7-2) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (2-4). The game is on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-2.5) 162.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-1.5) 162.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered three times in matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of times this season.
  • In the Dream's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.