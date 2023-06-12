The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry hit the field at Comerica Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .467.

The Braves' .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (334 total runs).

The Braves are third in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Morton is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Morton has put together 11 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Connor Seabold

