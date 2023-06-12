The Atlanta Braves (40-25) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-37) at Comerica Park on Monday, June 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +180 odds to upset.

Braves vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-2 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 36.4%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

