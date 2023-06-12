Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000 as of June 18, the Atlanta Falcons aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, seven Falcons games hit the over.
- On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL with 318.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).
- The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.
- When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.
- In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.
- In nine games a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Panthers
|September 10
|1
|-
|+8000
|Packers
|September 17
|2
|-
|+6600
|@ Lions
|September 24
|3
|-
|+1800
|@ Jaguars
|October 1
|4
|-
|+2500
|Texans
|October 8
|5
|-
|+15000
|Commanders
|October 15
|6
|-
|+8000
|@ Buccaneers
|October 22
|7
|-
|+12500
|@ Titans
|October 29
|8
|-
|+12500
|Vikings
|November 5
|9
|-
|+5000
|@ Cardinals
|November 12
|10
|-
|+20000
|Saints
|November 26
|12
|-
|+3000
|@ Jets
|December 3
|13
|-
|+1600
|Buccaneers
|December 10
|14
|-
|+12500
|@ Panthers
|December 17
|15
|-
|+8000
|Colts
|December 24
|16
|-
|+8000
|@ Bears
|December 31
|17
|-
|+5000
|@ Saints
|January 7
|18
|-
|+3000
