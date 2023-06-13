Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Atlanta Braves (40-26) taking on the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (6-2) for the Braves and Reese Olson (0-1) for the Tigers.

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

Braves vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have won 34 out of the 56 games, or 60.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 339.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

