Braves vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA).
Braves vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Braves vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-3-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 339.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Josiah Gray
|June 10
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|L 6-5
|Charlie Morton vs Mason Englert
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 15
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Chase Anderson
