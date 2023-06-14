Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Tigers
|Braves vs Tigers Odds
|Braves vs Tigers Prediction
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 46th in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (22.7%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (19.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.218
|AVG
|.288
|.281
|OBP
|.328
|.383
|SLG
|.568
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|24
|24/11
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.