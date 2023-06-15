Brionna Jones and the Connecticut Sun (8-2) will host Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, June 15. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut, led by Jones with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals, picked up an 89-77 victory versus Atlanta in their last game. Alyssa Thomas added 17 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Atlanta enters this matchup having won against New York in their last game 86-79. They were led by Gray (16 PTS, 2 STL, 38.5 FG%) and Asia Durr (13 PTS, 41.7 FG%).

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+260 to win)

Dream (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Dream Season Stats

In 2023, the Dream are fourth in the WNBA on offense (83.0 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (85.4 points allowed).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.1 per game). However it is second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.9 per game).

This season the Dream are ranked eighth in the WNBA in assists at 17.9 per game.

Atlanta is the second-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.9) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Dream are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Defensively, Atlanta is third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.0. It is sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream put up fewer points at home (76.2 per game) than away (80.8) last season.

At home, Atlanta gave up 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 83.7.

Beyond the arc, the Dream sunk more triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (35.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Dream have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Atlanta is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta is yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Dream.

