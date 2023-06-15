AJ Smith-Shawver is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Atlanta's past three contests has been 8.8, a span during which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 36 of the 58 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (62.1%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Atlanta has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Atlanta has played in 68 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-27-3).

The Braves have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 22-11 13-9 29-17 31-21 11-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.