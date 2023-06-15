Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) for his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Eovaldi has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.49), fifth in WHIP (.981), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0 at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .286/.351/.477 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 64 hits with 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.322/.482 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 79 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .299/.377/.610 on the year.

Ohtani hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .447 with four doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .252/.359/.467 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.