Atlanta Braves (43-26) will play the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at Truist Park on Friday, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-3, 10.80 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 42.6%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

