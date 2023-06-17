How to Watch the Padres vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Blake Snell gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Saturday at PETCO Park against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Padres vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres are 10th-best in MLB play with 83 total home runs.
- San Diego's .398 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres' .229 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- San Diego ranks 23rd in runs scored with 293 (4.2 per game).
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Diego has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- San Diego has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Padres have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.
- Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .471 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 411 total runs this season.
- The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.
- The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined 1.201 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Padres are sending Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Snell is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Snell will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (8-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Eflin has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/13/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-3
|Home
|Joe Musgrove
|Tanner Bibee
|6/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-0
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|Aaron Civale
|6/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Home
|Ryan Weathers
|Logan Allen
|6/16/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Yu Darvish
|Shane McClanahan
|6/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Zach Eflin
|6/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Musgrove
|-
|6/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Michael Wacha
|Alex Cobb
|6/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|-
|6/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|-
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|W 6-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|-
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
