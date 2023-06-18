Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rockies on June 18, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- In 13 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .326/.401/.565 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
Ozzie Albies Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .263/.315/.496 slash line so far this year.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 69 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .271/.351/.490 so far this year.
- McMahon hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .295/.351/.464 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.