Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .282 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (94) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fifth in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this season (55 of 72), with multiple hits 28 times (38.9%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (20.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (59.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (23.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.303
|AVG
|.351
|.384
|OBP
|.425
|.458
|SLG
|.679
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|27
|25/21
|K/BB
|19/16
|16
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 75 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.82 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.