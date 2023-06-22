Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Atlanta Braves (47-26) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at 1:05 PM ET (on June 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 41-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 53.5% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 399 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule