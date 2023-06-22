Ozzie Albies and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks.
  • He ranks 58th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (48 of 73), with multiple hits 19 times (26.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.7% of his games this year, Albies has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 34
.245 AVG .295
.303 OBP .340
.437 SLG .581
12 XBH 19
8 HR 9
27 RBI 26
27/12 K/BB 17/8
1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola (6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.66), 19th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).
