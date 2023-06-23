You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jonathan India and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 97 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He has a .324/.400/.552 slash line on the year.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with four walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has recorded 76 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .267/.318/.502 slash line on the season.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 39 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .266/.352/.430 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .273/.356/.468 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

