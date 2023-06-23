The New York Liberty (7-3) travel to face the Atlanta Dream (5-6) after winning three road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Liberty

Atlanta's 84.5 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 79.1 New York gives up to opponents.

Atlanta's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than New York has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

This season, the Dream have a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.1% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.2%) is just 0.7 percentage points lower than opponents of New York are averaging (34.9%).

The Dream are 2-3 when shooting over 34.9% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 36.3 rebounds a contest, equal to Atlanta's average.

Dream Injuries