The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 122nd in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 74), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .238 AVG .221 .351 OBP .338 .537 SLG .463 20 XBH 14 12 HR 9 29 RBI 23 45/25 K/BB 53/23 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings