The field for the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands will include Justin Thomas. The event is from June 22-25.

Justin Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished better than par six times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Thomas has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Thomas has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 27 -5 280 0 16 3 4 $5.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Thomas has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Thomas has played in the past year (7,413 yards) is 561 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas shot below average on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.55 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 0 percentile of the field.

Thomas shot better than 67% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Thomas fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Thomas had more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (3.6).

Thomas did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open. The field average was 4.1.

At that last tournament, Thomas' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Thomas finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Thomas finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

