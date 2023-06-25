Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .325 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Reds
|Braves vs Reds Odds
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 101 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558.
- He ranks second in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Acuna enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 59 of 76 games this season (77.6%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (39.5%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.8% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.303
|AVG
|.353
|.384
|OBP
|.422
|.458
|SLG
|.660
|17
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|13
|18
|RBI
|29
|25/21
|K/BB
|20/16
|16
|SB
|18
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Stoudt starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.