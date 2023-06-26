Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Reds.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .249 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.263
|AVG
|.239
|.315
|OBP
|.297
|.425
|SLG
|.385
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|4
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.44 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.