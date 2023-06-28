Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (5-7) play the Washington Mystics (8-5) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Dream are 6-5-0 ATS this year.

Washington has been favored by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Atlanta has covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

This season, games featuring the Mystics have hit the over just twice.

In the Dream's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

