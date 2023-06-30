Braves vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (53-27) and Miami Marlins (48-34) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (1-1) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 46 out of the 69 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 23-6 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 441 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
|June 26
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Kolby Allard vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Cal Quantrill
